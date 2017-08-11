IPS' Newcomer Program preparing immigrant, refugee students to enter a classroom

INDIANAPOLIS -- A school on Indy's west side is helping 130 immigrant and refugee students prepare to enter a classroom, many of them for the first time.

The biggest challenge for students in IPS' Newcomer Program is learning English. They speak 14 different languages and are from a number of different countries.

One out of every six students is a refugee.

The one-year Newcomer Program serves students in grades three through nine.

The goal of the program is for students to transfer to their own neighborhood school and successfully participate in classes.

