IPS' Newcomer Program preparing immigrant, refugee students to enter a classroom

130 students are part of the Newcomer program and speak over 14 different languages
INDIANAPOLIS -- A school on Indy's west side is helping 130 immigrant and refugee students prepare to enter a classroom, many of them for the first time.
The biggest challenge for students in IPS' Newcomer Program is learning English. They speak 14 different languages and are from a number of different countries.
One out of every six students is a refugee.
The one-year Newcomer Program serves students in grades three through nine.
The goal of the program is for students to transfer to their own neighborhood school and successfully participate in classes.
Learn more about the program in the video player below:
