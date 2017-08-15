Mustang shot up on west side, driver hospitalized

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after somebody shot at a vehicle on Indianapolis' northwest side.

The shooting happened around just before midnight, near the intersection of Eugene and California streets.

An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was on routine patrol in the area. The officer was following two vehicles when he saw a person come out of the shadows of a building and fire at one of them -- a Ford Mustang.

The vehicles took off as the officer lost the shooter in the night.

A few blocks away, the Mustang stopped and called 911. An officer arrived to find the driver injured, but it's unclear whether the injuries were from bullets or broken glass. The driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Police aren't sure what motivated the shooter to fire at the two cars. It's also unclear whether the people in the two cars knew each other.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. You can also text “INDYCS” plus your tip to 274637. Your tip can be reported anonymously.

