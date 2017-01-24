Indy arts scene: Top 10 theatre productions we want to see in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the curtain rises on the new year we're taking a look at some of the theatre productions we want to see around central Indiana.

It may not be Broadway, but Indianapolis has a thriving theatre scene with shows opening almost every weekend at one of the dozens of theatres across the metro area.

While we couldn't possibly name them all - we've put together a list of what we think are the top 10 productions you should check out to start off your year.

Little Shop of Horrors presented by Footlite Musicals

RUNS: January 13 – 29

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical about a hapless florist shop worker (Seymour) with dreams of fame, fortune and love. He finds and cares for a strange plant that offers him his hearts desires if he’ll feed it human flesh. But how far will Seymour go to get what he wants?

It Shoulda Been You presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana

RUNS: January 27 – February 12

It Shoulda Been You is a wild musical comedy with blushing brides, nervous grooms, overbearing moms, unexpected guests and plenty of crazy twists and turns.

Rumors presented by Civic Theatre

RUNS: February 3 – 13

Rumors is about a dinner party that’s gone topsy-turvy after the Deputy Mayor of New York has been shot. Although it’s only a flesh wound, his lawyer and wife must get their story straight before the other guests arrive. As the miscommunications continue to mount, the evening spins off into a classical farcical hilarity.

Rock of Ages presented by Theatre on the Square

RUNS: March 10 – April 1

Rock of Ages takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! Its a story of musicians who band together to try to save their stomping ground after a group of German developers sweep in to turn it into a capitalist strip mall. Will they save it before it’s too late?

Murder Most Merry presented by Candlelight Theatre

RUNS: April 21 – May 6

What do Lady Fitzbuttress, a cat named Cleopatra, and Dr. Robert Jeffers have in common? They are all involved in murder! In Candlelight Theatre’s spring production at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site you will experience a trilogy of one act plays filled with mystery and murder - as well as chaotic and comedic twists! Each play is performed in a different room of the mansion complete with candlelight, historical artifacts, and the rich ambiance of President Harrison’s original furnishings.

Dial “M” for Murder presented by Indiana Repertory Theatre

RUNS: April 25 - May 21

Dial “M” for Murder is about a retired tennis pro with a plot to murder his own wife because she had an affair. He blackmails an old college associate to do the deed, but when things go horribly wrong, he finds a way to turn the events to his advantage.

Kinky Boots presented by Broadway in Indianapolis

RUNS: May 16 - 21

Kinky Boots is a celebration about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Bonnie and Clyde presented by Buck Creek Players

RUNS: June 9 - 25

At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to two of America's FAVORITE folk heroes, and the Texas law enforcement's worst nightmares. Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire country.

Human Rites presented by Phoenix Theatre

RUNS: July 20 – August 13

Alan Friedman, a renowned professor, has come back from Sierra Leone with some surprising research - but not everyone is happy with the controversial results. After students protest, the college's African American dean, Michaela Richards, questions whether Alan, as a white male, could have gathered accurate data. It is decided that the study will be conducted again, this time by a graduate student from Sierra Leone. Turning western perceptions on their heads, Human Rites provides keen insight into academia and cultural divides.

West Side Story presented by Beef & Boards

RUNS: August 17 – October 1

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet have been transported to New York City, as two young idealistic lovers struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice. West Side Story is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our times.