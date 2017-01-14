Indy offers free festivals, activities for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Flood Warning issued January 14 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 17 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
INDIANAPOLIS -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day calls for offices and schools to be closed, but many treat it as a day on and not a day off.
The city offers a variety of activities from free museums to festivals this holiday. If you're looking for a way to stay engaged and keep your children active, choose an event from our list of many.
MLK DAY FESTIVALS
Civil Rights in America - Then, Now & Tomorrow
Indianapolis Urban League, Madame Walker Theatre Center
Enjoy a free hot breakfast at the Indianapolis Urban League beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, then march to the Madame Walker Theatre Center for musical performances and a panel discussion.
Speaking of Love
Indianapolis Museum of Art
Be part of several spoken word, singing and dancing performances put on by some of Indy’s local artists at the Indianapolis Museum of Art beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Although the event is free, donations of non-perishable foods, breakfast snacks, art/school supplies, and personal care products will be accepted to assist the Martin Luther King Community Center's youth and senior programs.
IUPUI day of service
IUPUI students, faculty, staff and community members will volunteer together across sites throughout the city from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. All participants will receive free breakfast and a t-shirt. Sign up here.
FREE ADMISSION
The following places are open free of charge Monday:
Conner Prairie
Indianapolis Zoo
Indiana State Museum (including select IMAX movies)