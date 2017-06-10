Indy teen receives Lilly Endowment Scholarship despite all odds

INDIANAPOLIS – Growing up in poverty, Ti’Sharon Thompson knew she would have to find her own way to pay for college – and she did just that.

Thompson is the recipient of the Lilly Endowment Scholarship and valedictorian of her class at Indianapolis Metropolitan High School.

“I don't want to just be here 10 years from now in Indianapolis. I want to go travel the world. I want to be more,” said Thompson.

You can learn more about Thompson’s journey in the video player.