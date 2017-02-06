Indy's Neighborhood of the Month: Ransom Place

INDIANAPOLIS -- February's Neighborhood of the Month is Ransom Place.

Ransom Place is the oldest African-American neighborhood in Indianapolis, according to the city, making it an ideal choice to celebrate during Black History Month.

The neighborhood is adjacent to the Madame Walker Theatre and IUPUI, directly northwest of Monument Circle. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail runs through the area, which is primarily residential but is also home to several churches.

Mayor Hogsett will highlight Ransom Place in a joint celebration of the area and its role as the oldest African-American neighborhood in Indianapolis during this month of observance.

Established in 1897, Ransom Place has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Interior as a Historic District.

“One of Indianapolis’ greatest strengths is its diversity," Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a release announcing the Neighborhood of the Month. "Our community has a deep appreciation for the culture and history of those who live here. The people of this community, and particularly our neighbors in Ransom Place, add to the culture and vibrancy of our city in positive and impactful ways. Over the next month, I look forward to encouraging all Indianapolis residents to participate in our joint celebration of Black History Month and Ransom Place as the Neighborhood of the Month, both of which are built upon the ideals of friendship and liberty."

"Ransom Place is a neighborhood defined by rich history and passionate residents with incredible amounts of civic pride,” said City-County Councillor Vop Osili, who represents the neighborhood. “The residents value the legacy of this area, and what it means to the fabric and richness of Indianapolis. I am thrilled to highlight this neighborhood during Black History Month and look forward to celebrating Ransom Place throughout February.”

The Mayor and others plan to celebrate the neighborhood throughout the month with yet-to-be-announced events.

The Neighborhood of the Month initiative features an important area of the Indianapolis community each month and includes events and service projects by various city departments.