Interim IMPD chief has 'no desire' for permanent spot

INDIANAPOLIS -- As the city of Indianapolis searches for its next police chief in the wake of Troy Riggs' resignation, a longtime veteran of the force is taking over in the interim.

Valerie Cunningham is serving as the acting chief for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She is the first woman to ever oversee Indy's officers.

The big question is: Is Cunningham considered for the permanent job?

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he will arrive at a thoughtful, prudent decision -- sooner rather than later. He said the search will begin Tuesday.

"I think Valerie Cunningham is exactly the right person at the right time to lead IMPD over the next couple of weeks," Hogsett said. "She has, in conversations that I've had with her, expressed that she has no desire to be considered for the permanent position. But frankly, I'm leaving all options on the table."

Internal candidates will be interviewed this week. Any outside candidates will be interviewed later.