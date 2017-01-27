IPS school board approves changes to school start times for 2017-2018 academic year

INDIANAPOLIS – The IPS school board approved a three-tier transportation model Thursday that will change schools’ start times for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Tier one will move six high schools, three middle schools and three elementary schools to a start time of 7:20 a.m., instead of 7:30 a.m. These students will be released at 2:20 p.m.

The second tier will change the start times of 13 elementary schools to begin at 8:15 a.m. instead of 9:05 a.m. They include:

George Fisher

Raymond F. Brandes

Charles Warren Fairbanks

Clarence Farrington

James Garfield

Robert Lee Frost

Meredith Nicholson

Floro Torrence

Daniel Webster

James Whitcomb Riley

Carl Wilde

Washington Irving

Ernie Pyle

Tier three will include one high school, 37 elementary schools and choice programs that previously started at 9:05 a.m. They will begin at 8:15 a.m.

The school board found a variety of benefits to changing start times including the opportunity to use 30 fewer buses, the potential to save $2 million annually, reduce the amount of doubled routes, and increase extra-curricular transportation opportunities, among others.

The district plans to create a task force to help high schools transition. This includes meeting with students, parents, athletics, employers, IndyGo and public safety departments to provide solutions to any potential issues.

The three-tier transportation model will be discussed during the March, July, September and October board meetings. Nine public meetings will take place throughout the year.

You can see a list of all schools in each tier here.