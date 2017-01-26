IPS school to restart as Innovation Network School

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis Public School is getting a "restart" and becoming an "innovation school," sources tell RTV6.

Elder W. Diggs School 42 will become part of the Innovation Network Schools, which means administrators are able to make decisions about all aspects of the school, but are also held accountable for student outcomes.

The purpose of innovation schools is to allow districts and schools the additional flexibility to make decisions based on the specific needs of schools' student body.

Francis Scott Key School 103 became the first IPS innovation school in 2015. It is currently managed by Phalen Leadership Academy.

Similar restarts have also been done with Riverside School 44 and Joyce Kilmer School 69.

According to IPS' website, there are four ways a school can become an innovation school:

launch as a new innovation school

launch as an innovation charter school

restart an existing chronically underperforming school as an innovation school

convert an existing high-performing school as an innovation school

Elder W. Diggs School 42 has received an "F" accountability grade from the Indiana Department of Education every year since 2012.