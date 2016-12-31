ISP: If you drink and drive you WILL go to jail

INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s one of the busiest party weekends of the year, and Indiana State Police are hoping people will make one resolution before the New Year begins: don’t drink and drive.

State police will be on the road in force, targeting drunk and drugged drivers over the holiday weekend.

And they want you to know – if you’re going to drink and drive – you WILL go to jail.

State police are urging anyone going out for New Year’s Eve to designate a driver before you go out. Not only for your safety, but for the safety of others.

Troopers will be focusing on specific areas that have been problems in the past and will likely set up check points throughout the evening.

Watch the video above for a message from a young widow who lost her husband to a drunk driver.