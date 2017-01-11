ISTEP replacement test will likely be put on hold 'a year or two' until new version is ready

INDIANAPOLIS -- The much anticipated replacement for the controversial ISTEP Exam will likely take a couple of years to put together.

Senator Dennis Kruse said the plan will likely be delayed for a ‘year or two’ so that a new version can be written. That new version will also need to be thoroughly vetted before it is put into place to replace the old exam.

A 23-member ISTEP panel put together the recommendations for the new test that would replace ISTEP back in November. Lawmakers said then that changes would not be immediate and students would likely take the ISTEP test for at least two more years while the Department of Education worked to put together the new test.

