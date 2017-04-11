It's Tax Time: Tax professionals say you shouldn't wait too long to file your return

INDIANAPOLIS -- If you still haven't filed your taxes this year - you’re not alone - but tax professionals say you shouldn’t push your luck and wait until the last minute to file.

If you typically wait until April 15 to file your taxes, you’ve already got an extension because this year's deadline is actually April 18.

But just because you have three extra days, doesn’t mean you should use them. Waiting until the last minute to file your taxes can cause unexpected problems, especially if you run into any issues when you’re trying to file.

Cheryl Koch-Martinez, a Consumer Advocacy Director with Indiana Legal Services said they help dozens of Hoosiers each year avoid problems with the IRS.

“There are resources within a taxpayer clinic like ours, or if you go to a free tax prep program throughout the state, they can put you in touch with similar programs like ours,” said Koch-Martinez.

The most important message she has for those still procrastinating is to file sooner, rather than later. And make sure you do it before the deadline.

The biggest reason to file early is the penalties.

If you're worried about mistakes, you can always amend your return after it has been filed.

“If you realize there’s an error on your return, there’s a process to file an amended return,” said Koch-Martinez.

Filing your taxes late isn’t the end of the world, but it could hurt your checkbook if you already owe the government. But if you’re getting a return, there’s actually no penalty for filing late, even if you don’t file for an extension.

There are more than a dozen different tax filing centers that can help you file your taxes for free by the deadline. You can also get more information about the Indiana Legal Services low-income taxpayer clinic at Indianalegalservices.org.