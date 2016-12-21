IU Health study uses pet therapy to help brain tumor patients

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana University Health’s newest study is using pet therapy to help brain tumor patients.

During the course of the study, called “Bridging the Gap,” researchers will examine 50 patients who are being treated for brain tumors to find out if 10 minutes spent interacting with a warm and fuzzy therapy dog can help improve their quality of life.

Cleopatra, a 13-pound Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the star of the study.

Her owner, Dr. Mahua Dey, a neurosurgeon at IU Health Methodist Hospital is co-leading the study with Stefan Petranek, an image-based artist and associate professor of photography at intermedia at IUPUI Herron School of Art and Design.

Some of the videos and photos taken during the study will also be used in a public exhibit once the study is complete.

IU Health is looking for brain tumor patients to help with the study. If you or someone you know is interested you can call (317) 396-1286 to learn more.