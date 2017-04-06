IUPD officer saves 3-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida donut shop on his wedding day

Beth Vaughn, beth.vaughn@wrtv.com, Audra Levy
3:52 PM, Apr 6, 2017
4:00 PM, Apr 6, 2017

John O'Rourke was in Florida when he saw a young girl have a seizure at a donut shop. He jumped in to help her.

Levy, Audra
An officer with IU Police Department-Indianapolis will remember his wedding day for more than one reason. On March 28, John O'Rourke helped save a life.

According to the IUPD Facebook page, O'Rourke was standing in line at a donut shop in the Orlando area when he noticed a commotion in the dining area.

Turns out, a 3-year-old girl had a seizure and no one called for help.

Officer O'Rourke told bystanders to call 911.  He spoke with the 911 operator then began performing rescue breathing and chest compressions.

The girl eventually regained consciousness.

"I just sat in my car, for about 20 minutes, processing everything," said O'Rourke.

He and his bride, Virginia, said their I do's later that day.

 

 

 

 

 

