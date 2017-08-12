Greenwood High School choir to sing backup with ‘Foreigner'

GREENWOOD, Ind. – What started off as a simple radio contest turned into the chance of a lifetime for students at Greenwood High School.

The school choir will sing with classic rock band Foreigner on Saturday at Klipsch Music Center.

Choir member Megan Mceleya said she heard about the radio contest back in May that would give the winning group a chance to sing back up.

“You submitted a video of your choir and you got the chance to win to sing with Foreigner. I thought that would be a cool experience if we won so I texted my choir director, asked if I could do it he said sure so I sent it in in a few days later I got a call back saying we won,” said Mceleya.

The 25-member choir will sing one of the band’s greatest hits, “I want to know what love is.”

"It's a shot in the arm for them confidence wise,” said choir director Dan Borns. “To get out there and be a part of it. Some of them have aspirations of being performers so they'll get to see what it's like to be on a real stage."

Choir members said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.