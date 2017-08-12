Whiteland football coach teaches life lessons from 7,000 miles away

WHITELAND, Ind. – Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.

Dan Rector, defensive coordinator of the Whiteland High School football team, has been keeping an eye on his players using technology.

“He's overseas saving the world right now,” said athletic director Ken Sears.

On Friday, the team did their first live run of a remote coaching system that includes video and audio so Rector could give his team feedback and watch their games in real time.

