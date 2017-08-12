Whiteland football coach teaches life lessons from 7,000 miles away

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
HI: 80°
LO: 57°
WHITELAND, Ind. – Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.
Dan Rector, defensive coordinator of the Whiteland High School football team, has been keeping an eye on his players using technology.
“He's overseas saving the world right now,” said athletic director Ken Sears.
On Friday, the team did their first live run of a remote coaching system that includes video and audio so Rector could give his team feedback and watch their games in real time.
Learn more in the video player above.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, hit a bird on its way out of Indianapolis Friday evening.
A boil water advisory for part of Plainfield, Indiana is now in its fourth day.
A man shot on Indianapolis' far-east side died at a hospital Saturday morning.
Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.
Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.
Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.
What started off as a simple radio contest turned into the chance of a lifetime for students at Greenwood High School.
Local business owners in downtown Franklin said they’ve seen major construction happening in their area, but despite the projects,…
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office believes they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that sent an elderly woman to the…
A woman was shot Tuesday during an argument with her husband in Johnson County.
A new hotel in Franklin has homeowners in the area worried about their property values.