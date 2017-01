INDIANAPOLIS -- In an expression of love to others, Jordan's Fish and Chicken offered a free lunch Monday, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant said the location at 7534 N. Shadeland Ave. served chicken wings beginning at noon, until stock lasted.

The event was in memory of Ammar Shatnawl and Wesan Samour, who were killed in a robbery Jan 4 at the restaurant's 21st Street location.

The giveaway was in honor of all the innocent victims of violent crimes.

Jordan's Fish and Chicken has offered a $50,000 reward for any information connected to the fatal robbery.

The restaurant also added a Martin Luther King Jr. quote: