Jordan's Fish & Chicken offers $50,000 reward for double homicide info

High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 12:55PM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:38AM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 4:06AM EST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, White, Whitley
Flood Warning issued January 10 at 10:16AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:45AM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 10:03AM EST expiring January 10 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Police say they robbed the restaurant and killed Wesam Sammour, 34, and Ammar Shatnawi, 36. Shatnawi and Sammour were cousins.
Police say they believe the restaurant was just about ready to close when the robbery occurred.
Because the suspects obscured their faces, police weren't able to provide a specific description. Riddle said they are looking for "two individuals known to associate with each other with a red and a blue coat, known to carry firearms and known to have a propensity towards violence."
"We're hoping someone in the community has a conscience, does the right thing and may have to turn in their loved one," Riddle said. "Come forward. Do the right thing."