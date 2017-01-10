Jordan's Fish & Chicken offers $50,000 reward for double homicide info

INDIANAPOLIS -- The co-owner of an east side restaurant is offering a reward for any information related to the night when two of his employees were killed in a robbery.

Sam Saadeh said the restaurant is offering $50,000 for any identifying information of the suspects involved in the double murder and robbery of the restaurant on Jan. 3.

Two men entered Jordan's Fish & Chicken, at 9112 E. 21st St., wearing hoodies with their faces obscured.

In the video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the two suspects jump over the counter out of view with guns drawn.

VIDEO | Men entered Jordan's Fish & Chicken double homicide scene with guns drawn

Police say they robbed the restaurant and killed Wesam Sammour, 34, and Ammar Shatnawi, 36. Shatnawi and Sammour were cousins.

Police say they believe the restaurant was just about ready to close when the robbery occurred.

Because the suspects obscured their faces, police weren't able to provide a specific description. Riddle said they are looking for "two individuals known to associate with each other with a red and a blue coat, known to carry firearms and known to have a propensity towards violence."

"We're hoping someone in the community has a conscience, does the right thing and may have to turn in their loved one," Riddle said. "Come forward. Do the right thing."