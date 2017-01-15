Judge denies request to stop project at Crown Hill North Woods

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal judge denied a request from the Indiana Forest Alliance that would have stopped the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from building a site for cremated remains at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The IFA argues Veterans Affairs failed to look for alternatives, and didn’t give enough notice for a public hearing. The IFA said they do not want any trees torn down at Crown Hill.

The judge ruled in favor of Veterans Affairs to continue the project, but the IFA said they plan to appeal the judge’s decision.

“It’s a profoundly regrettable decision that makes a travesty of our environmental law,” said Jeff Stant, IFA executive director. “We are examining the ruling and next week will appeal the decision in U.S. Seventh Circuit District Court in Chicago. We do not believe the VA complied with the spirit or the letter of the National Environmental Policy Act.”

The appeal will include requests to keep the project on hold while the appeal is being considered, and to receive a ruling as soon as possible.

If the appeal isn’t accepted, the construction of the cemetery will strip almost 15 acres of forest.