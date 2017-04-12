Kings Islands' newest wooden coaster Mystic Timbers makes spring debut

MASON, OHIO – To celebrate Kings Island’s season opening, park officials gave thrill seekers a behind-the-scenes look at their new coaster found less than 130 miles from Indy – Mystic Timbers.

The 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster features, “16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph with an intriguing mystery: What’s in the shed?”

A video was posted to the park’s Facebook page giving potential riders a first look at Mystic Timber’s experience and has since gained over 107,000 views in less than four hours.

Our advice: Watch the video – and if you’re brave enough – take the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Indianapolis to catch your ride when the park opens April 15.

