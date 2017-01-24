Knightstown fifth grader expelled after bag of marijuana found in locker

Cloudy
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. -- A central Indiana fifth grader has been expelled from school after a bag of marijuana was found in a locker.
The fight grader is a student at Knightstown Intermediate School.
Charles A. Beard Memorial School Corporation Superintendent Jediah Behny said the student’s well-being is their highest priority in the case.
The student will be allowed to complete their studies from home in order to be prepared for sixth grade next year.
Behny said the school will keep a close eye on the student’s academic progress through the end of the school year and will make sure that they are ready for the sixth grade.
The student’s name will not be released because they are a juvenile.
Police have not said whether any charges will be filed in the case.
