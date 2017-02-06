Kokomo man dies in police custody after drug related arrest, cause of death under investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A 21-year-old Kokomo man died while in police custody after being arrested on drug charges on Friday.

Kokomo Police Department officers arrested Tavaris McGuire and two other individuals after a traffic stop at Mulberry and Leeds streets just before midnight. All three were facing drug charges.

During the booking process, McGuire began to exhibit erratic behavior, including clutching his chest, according to the police report. He was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital where he later died.

An autopsy was conducted on McGuire and his cause of death is pending toxicology reports.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kokomo Police Department Criminal Investigation Section and the Howard County Coroner's Office.

The two others arrested with McGuire, Nicholas Groleau, and Harley Mayhew were both booked into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on drug charges.