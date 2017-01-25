Kokomo man hopes signs will help wife find kidney donor

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A Kokomo man is hoping signs he created for the back of his vehicle will help his wife find a kidney donor.

Katherine Spier has been on the transplant list for four years and she said Tuesday that her health is now starting to decline.

Her husband made the signs, hoping they would attract the attention of a donor matching her blood type.

“With these signs, I hope we find someone who’s healthy and has a compatible kidney and someone who’s willing to donate one of their kidneys to me and that I can live longer,” said Katherine.

She said she's holding onto hope that they will find that donor, before it's too late.

Someone snapped a photo of one of their signs in a parking lot and put it on social media Tuesday; it’s been shared hundreds of times since.

Katherine said they have gotten some responses from the signs, but have yet to find a donor.

If you'd like to be a donor for Katherine you can find the information on their sign above, or visit the National Kidney Foundation for more information on what it takes to become a live donor.