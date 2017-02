INDIANAPOLIS -- If you enjoyed watching Lady Gaga in the Super Bowl, you're in luck -- she announced a tour Monday morning and Indianapolis is one of the stops.

Lady Gaga will be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Sunday, Nov. 5.

She is one of the best-selling musicians working today. After Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga is trying to capitalize on the hype. She's beginning the tour in Canada on Aug. 1, then traveling through Europe, before returning to North America in November.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, but Citi cardmembers can buy pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 19.