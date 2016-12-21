Lafayette police mourn death of longtime K9 officer Jarca

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Lafayette police are mourning the death of a retired K9 police officer.

Jarca was 13-years-old and served with Officer Ryan French as a member of the Lafayette Police Department from September 2006 until she retired in 2014. She spent her last few years with the French family.

Jarca had a productive career in both drug and suspect apprehension, assisting in 277 narcotics arrests and 145 criminal arrests related to narcotic sales. She also assisted in 243 other criminal arrests and 11 criminal apprehensions.

Officer French and K9 Officer Jarca were both recognized by the City County in 2014 for their dedication and service.