INDIANAPOLIS -- The Marching Pride of Lawrence Township left Indianapolis International Airport Thursday morning for Pasadena, California. The group is one of only 13 high school bands in the U.S. chosen to march in the Rose Bowl.

The combined marching bands from Lawrence North and Lawrence Central high schools had to raise more than $800,000 to make the trip to Pasadena.

Students spent Wednesday afternoon getting in some last minute practice at Lucas Oil Stadium and fine tuning their endurance for the 5.5 mile parade route.

Marching Pride of Lawrence Township students getting off the bus at the @INDairport to get on their flight to go to the @RoseParade. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/BwkNLCsdpl — Frank Y (@FY3TV) December 29, 2016

You can watch the parade at 11 a.m. Monday, January 1, on RTV6.