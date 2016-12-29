Lawrence Township marching band headed Rose Bowl parade

Katie Cox
10:39 PM, Dec 28, 2016
9:49 AM, Dec 29, 2016

Students, staff and parents left Indianapolis International Airport this morning for Pasadena and the Tournament of Roses Parade

WRTV

The band leaves on Thursday

WRTV
Cox, Katie
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Marching Pride of Lawrence Township left Indianapolis International Airport Thursday morning for Pasadena, California. The group is one of only 13 high school bands in the U.S. chosen to march in the Rose Bowl.

The combined marching bands from Lawrence North and Lawrence Central high schools had to raise more than $800,000 to make the trip to Pasadena.

Students spent Wednesday afternoon getting in some last minute practice at Lucas Oil Stadium and fine tuning their endurance for the 5.5 mile parade route. 

 

 

You can watch the parade at 11 a.m. Monday, January 1, on RTV6.

Local News