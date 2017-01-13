Lilly Endowment giving $100M to human service organizations

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Lilly Endowment is handing out $100 million in grants to 15 human service organizations to help improve quality of life in Indiana.

Officials announced Friday that the organizations include 10 neighborhood community centers in Indianapolis and will use the grants to invest in sustainability plans, including the creation of endowments. The grants are designed to complement the endowment's regular funding.

Organizations getting $5 million grants include Christamore House, Concord Center, Edna Martin Christian Center, Flanner House, Hawthorne Community Center, Horizon House, La Plaza and Southeast Community Services.

Those getting $7.5 million grants include Families First, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, Second Helpings and Shepherd Community Center.

Families First says $6.35 million of the grant will go directly into the Families First endowment. The remaining $1.15 million will be used to increase revenue and control costs.

"The size and breadth of this grant clearly demonstrates that the Lilly Endowment believes very strongly in the positive impact of Families First and wants to ensure our work into the future," said Chris York, board chair.

Organizations getting $10 million grants include Gleaners, Goodwill Industries of Central and Southern Indiana and the John H. Boner Community Center.

Gleaners says it will use the grant to establish a $9.5 million endowment and invest in staff, software, and fleet resources. According to Gleaners president and CEO, John Elliott: