Lilly Endowment giving $100M to human service organizations

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:26AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:59PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:42PM EST expiring January 17 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 16 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:27AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 15 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 14 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Lilly Endowment giving $100M to human service organizations
Gleaners Food Bank received $10M grant
Associated Press
1:49 PM, Jan 13, 2017
2:34 PM, Jan 13, 2017
Share Article
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Lilly Endowment is handing out $100 million in grants to 15 human service organizations to help improve quality of life in Indiana.
Officials announced Friday that the organizations include 10 neighborhood community centers in Indianapolis and will use the grants to invest in sustainability plans, including the creation of endowments. The grants are designed to complement the endowment's regular funding.
Organizations getting $5 million grants include Christamore House, Concord Center, Edna Martin Christian Center, Flanner House, Hawthorne Community Center, Horizon House, La Plaza and Southeast Community Services.
Those getting $7.5 million grants include Families First, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, Second Helpings and Shepherd Community Center.
Families First says $6.35 million of the grant will go directly into the Families First endowment. The remaining $1.15 million will be used to increase revenue and control costs.
"The size and breadth of this grant clearly demonstrates that the Lilly Endowment believes very strongly in the positive impact of Families First and wants to ensure our work into the future," said Chris York, board chair.
Organizations getting $10 million grants include Gleaners, Goodwill Industries of Central and Southern Indiana and the John H. Boner Community Center.
Gleaners says it will use the grant to establish a $9.5 million endowment and invest in staff, software, and fleet resources. According to Gleaners president and CEO, John Elliott:
"The number of food insecure Hoosiers remains essentially unchanged since the 2008 recession. This is driven by ever increasing rates of poverty - particularly with the children - and underemployment. Gleaners' leadership believes that this very significant, generous sustaining grant from Lilly Endowment is essential to achieving our strategic vision of food for every table and hope for every future."