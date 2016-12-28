Little pantry at Mars Hill Free Methodist Church open to those in need 24/7

INDIANAPOLIS -- “Take what you want, give what you can,” that’s the motto of a new food pantry located outside a southwest side church.

The Mars Hill Little Free Pantry was dedicated on Christmas weekend and has already seen a lot of action from those giving and receiving.

The pantry is a small wooden box, located in the front yard of Mars Hill Free Methodist Church at 3900 Farnsworth Road.

The little cabinet is open 24 hours a day and anyone who needs food can reach in and take what they need.

If you want to donate to the pantry, you can also place your food items inside 24 hours a day.