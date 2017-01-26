Local impact: Indiana immigrants worried about their future under Trump's presidency

INDIANAPOLIS -- People concerned about the president’s intentions and their own immigration status have been flocking to attorney’s offices since the day after election, including many here in Indiana.

And with President Donald Trump’s executive order on Wednesday, calling for the border wall to be built, their concerns are growing deeper.

Immigration Attorney Paul Gresk said his podcasts and Facebook Live presentations reach 171,000 people around the state, mostly Hispanics.

Gresk has been offering tips to them about what they should do and what resources they can use if they're worried about their future.

He also weighed in on what Trump's call for a physical barrier on the border with Mexico.

"Do I think it's going to happen? I think in part there will be a wall, just so he can say there's a wall. How long? How far? How extensive? I think that's yet to be determined," said Gresk.

Jessica Arrieta is a receptionist at Gresk's office. She came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was just 7-years-old and now gets a renewable work permit through the Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program every two years. But with President Trump’s latest executive order, she’s concerned about what her future holds.

“I want to grow up in my current job and I want to remain in the United States with my family,” said Arrieta.

It’s still unclear when the wall will be built or how much it’s expected to cost, but President Trump continues to insist that Mexico will pay for it. Although he told ABC’s David Muir that that payment may be ‘complicated.’

“I’m telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form. And you have to understand, what I’m doing is good for the United States, it’s also going to be good for Mexico. We want a very stable, very solid Mexico,” said Trump.