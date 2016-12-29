Local mom, son frustrated with Hatchimal dud

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) -- Hatchimals, perhaps the most sought after toy of the holiday shopping season, left some parents and kids frustrated on Christmas morning.

Parents lucky enough to get their hands on the item, which was largely sold out in stores for weeks, are complaining the product doesn't hatch.

The toy "hatches" from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk and engage with.

Ashley Hall posted this photo of her very disappointed son, clutching his Hatchimal that just won't hatch.

Hall said they've been trying to 'hatch' the egg since Monday, but have only gotten a small hole. She said she's called the company several times and keeps getting the run-around.

Her son says the unique toy is one thing he really wanted for Christmas.

"I'm disappointed. I try to get everything my kids ask for to a certain extent within reason for Christmas and to get something that they really wanted, when they didn't want a lot anyway, and then they do finally get the main thing that they wanted - and it doesn't work properly," said Hall.

Although parent company Spin Master is urging customers to contact them via direct message on Twitter, tweets show it's been difficult to get a response from the brand.

Hatchimals isn't the only product in hot water after Christmas. Consumers have experienced connectivity errors related to the Barbie Hello Dreamhouse, an app-connected smart home for Barbie.

Mattel said on Twitter it is aware of the issue and is working to fix it.

Mattel and Spin Master did not respond to requests for comment.