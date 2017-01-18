Locking covers prevent injuries during manhole explosion in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – A section of Ohio street in downtown Indy was temporarily closed after a manhole exploded Wednesday morning, but due to new safety precautions installed by Indianapolis Power & Light, no one was hurt.
Witnesses standing at the bus stop at Ohio and Pennsylvania Streets said they heard a loud noise and then saw smoke coming from the manhole.
Thanks to the swivel-loc cover installed over the manhole, no one was hurt, said officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department.
The Swivel-loc covers are designed to pop up about 2 inches to relieve pressure during an underground incident -- instead of violently blowing off like traditional manhole covers.