KOKOMO, Ind. - Longtime Center Township Trustee Jean Lushin has passed away at the age of 79 after a battle with an illness.

Lushin served as the Center Township Trustee of Howard County from 1982 to 2014, and served two terms as president of the Indiana Township Association.

In 1991, he was named Trustee of the Year, and in 2014 received a lifetime achievement award from the Indiana Township Association.

Lushin, a Democrat, was a champion for township government.

He fought for workers’ pensions, and also blew the whistle on the Kokomo Municipal Baseball Stadium being out of compliance with federal regulations.

“He always had to have a battle to fight,” his son Paul Lushin said.

Among other countless recognitions, Jean received The Sagamore of the Wabash award from Gov. Frank O’Bannon in 2002.