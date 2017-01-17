Major Hospital in Shelbyville to open new facility this weekend, old building will close permanently

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- Major Hospital in Shelbyville will be closing the doors of its current building for the last time and opening at their new location on Intelliplex Drive this weekend.

The current Major Hospital located at 150 W. Washington Street will permanently close on Sunday, January 22, at 3 a.m.

All current hospital patients will be relocated to the new facility via ambulance transport on the morning of January 22.

Anyone with an emergency after 3:00 a.m. Sunday will need to go to the new location at:

MHP Medical Center 2451 Intelliplex Dr. Shelbyville Entrance #1

The Rampart Professional Building Lab and Radiology as well as the Major Hospital Outpatient Labs will permanently close on January 20.

In 2014 the Major Health Partners' Board of Directors voted to build a new facility to meet the needs of a growing community.

The new facility will feature larger patient rooms, a concourse design to aid in ease of navigation and a significant increase in parking, which will include a valet option.

The new facility will staff 57 physicians and over 1,000 employees.