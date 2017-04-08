Man dies following electrical shock at Danville construction site

Mostly Cloudy
DANVILLE, Ind. – A man was killed while working at a construction site in downtown Danville Saturday morning.
Danville police officers said the man came into contact with a power line while working at Danville Christian Church at 180 W. Main Street.
Officers said the man was electrocuted and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An active death investigation is underway by detectives. Police have not released the name of the man involved.
