Man in critical condition after crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A man was listed in critical condition after a crash in Lafayette Sunday morning.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department said they found a 2006 Nissan on its side on Sagamore Parkway North around 10:30 a.m.

The driver, Ismael Rivera Tapia, 21, was still inside and was extracted from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Elizabeth East Hospital and was later transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit crash reconstruction investigation team will be involved due to the severity of the crash.

Anybody with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department (807-1200) or the We-Tip Hotline (800-78-CRIME).