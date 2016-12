LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A man was listed in critical condition after he was injured during a crash in Lafayette Sunday morning.

Officers at the Lafayette Police Department found a vehicle on the side of the road in the 3300 block of Concord Road around 4 a.m. They determined the driver, 33-year-old Pedro Pelayo Jr of Lafayette, had been ejected from the vehicle.

Pelayo was transported to St. Elizabeth East Hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.