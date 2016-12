INDIANAPOLIS – An Avon man whose photo went viral after it showed him working at a Chick-fil-A in a neck brace and sling is keeping his promise of giving back to the homeless.

Jakeem Tyler, 18, said he was in a car accident some weeks ago, but needed to continue working as his paychecks were being used to feed the homeless.

Two days before Christmas, Tyler and a few of his friends handed out 150 bags full with warm meals to the homeless in downtown Indy.

Written on the outside of each bag is a handwritten note of hope.

“I know God wants us to love one another. That's my thing,” he said.

In addition to giving away the meals, Tyler also led the homeless in prayer.

This isn’t Tyler’s first time helping the homeless. He grew up watching his parents feed the hungry after church, but this time is a little different.

RELATED | Avon teen inspires Chick-fil-A customer with reason he's working in neck brace, sling after accident

Shortly after the Chick-fil-A customer snapped the picture of Tyler, over $44,000 was donated to help his cause.

"I'm hoping it inspires people not just to feed the homeless but to look out for one another. Everyone struggles with something. I just want to show God's love to people and help everyone else that I can,” he said.