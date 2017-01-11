Man killed in Kokomo house fire

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A man was killed Wednesday morning in a house fire in Kokomo, Indiana.

Kokomo firefighters were called around 3:30 to a house on Lincoln Road.

The fire was reported by a passing driver. At that time, the flames were already through the roof.

Firefighters found a man dead in one of the bedrooms.

The man has not been identified -- his family is still being contacted.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.