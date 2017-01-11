Man killed in Kokomo house fire

Fog
Photo provided by Kokomo Fire Department
KOKOMO, Ind. -- A man was killed Wednesday morning in a house fire in Kokomo, Indiana.
Kokomo firefighters were called around 3:30 to a house on Lincoln Road.
The fire was reported by a passing driver. At that time, the flames were already through the roof.
Firefighters found a man dead in one of the bedrooms.
The man has not been identified -- his family is still being contacted.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
