Man killed in Kokomo house fire

Matt McKinney
11:29 AM, Jan 11, 2017

KOKOMO, Ind. -- A man was killed Wednesday morning in a house fire in Kokomo, Indiana.

Kokomo firefighters were called around 3:30 to a house on Lincoln Road. 

The fire was reported by a passing driver. At that time, the flames were already through the roof. 

Firefighters found a man dead in one of the bedrooms. 

The man has not been identified -- his family is still being contacted.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

