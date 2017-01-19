Man killed in motorcycle accident on WB I-865

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- One man died Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle on westbound I-865 just past the ramp to I-465 in Boone County.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, when it crashed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The westbound lanes of I-865 were closed during the accident investigation.