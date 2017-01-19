Man killed in motorcycle accident on WB I-865

Cloudy
Motorcycle headed west on I--865, just past the ramp to 465, crashed
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. -- One man died Thursday when he lost control of his motorcycle on westbound I-865 just past the ramp to I-465 in Boone County.
Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic, when it crashed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The westbound lanes of I-865 were closed during the accident investigation.
ALERT: Steady rain tonight with some rumbles of thunder possible.
A New Castle family wants to know who shot and killed their 8-month-old corgi, Riley, on Sunday.
A Muncie restaurant is hosting a Russian dinner Friday to poke fun at Donald Trump's controversies.
Jim Irsay's tweet in January 2017 is a pretty big contradiction to his 2016 comments on Andrew Luck's shoulder.