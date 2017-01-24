Marion High School creates "Hamilton" parody video for contest

MARION, Ind. -- Students at Marion High School capitalized on the popularity of the musical, "Hamilton" for a chance to win $60,000 worth of supplies.

The students created a video and entered it in the Follett Challenge, a program that gives grants to schools that are moving into the 21st century.

Marion High School's video is a parody of a song from "Hamilton." The students' song is called "We are Giants Library."

Watch the video here and vote on the right side of the page. You can vote once per day.

The videos get narrowed down to a top 10 based on online voting, then judges determine the semi-finals and a grand prize.

Voting closes on Jan. 27.