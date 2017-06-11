Market District recalling fresh fish due to undeclared milk allergen

INDIANAPOLIS -- Giant Eagle has announced a voluntary recall of Market District Toasted Crumb Tilapia sold fresh from the seafood department of the Carmel Market District due to an undeclared milk allergen.

A spokesperson for the supermarket chain says people who have an allergy, or severe sensitivity to milk, may experience serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat this fish. No one has reported getting sick from this product as of this time.

The Toasted Crumb Tilapia was available for purchase at Market District from March 20 through June 9.

Anyone who bought the fish should throw it away or return it to Market District for a full refund.

Customers with questions may call Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The image below is the product tag from the recalled fish:

