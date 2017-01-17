Marsh to close longtime Indianapolis store at the end of January

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis grocery chain is closing one of its longtime stores on the city’s north side.

David Palmer, a spokesperson for Marsh, tells RTV6 that its 53rd Street location will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, January 28 at 5 p.m.

Palmer said the store's lease expires in February and they decided not to renew.

No details have been released about the decision not to renew the lease, but the location is just a block away from a new 24-hour Meijer that opened on Keystone Avenue last June. The area also has a Kroger and Aldi's nearby.

Marsh is an Indiana staple. The company opened their first location in Muncie in 1931 and their headquarters is located in Indianapolis.

The chain has 72 Marsh Supermarkets and O'Malia Food Markets in Indiana and Ohio.

The company has not said if their current employees at the 53rd Street store will be offered jobs at other locations.