McCordsville volunteer firefighter killed, struck by train

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – A volunteer firefighter from McCordsville was killed in the line of duty early Saturday morning, according to Supporting Heroes.

Firefighter Richard Rehm, 55, died when his vehicle was struck by a train while he was responding to a call around 1:10 a.m.

Police said Rehm called dispatch to let them know his vehicle had become stuck on a railroad crossing. A short time later, calls were received that the vehicle was struck by the train.

Rehm was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and he served with the fire department since June 2000.

He leaves behind four adult children, one brother and his mother.