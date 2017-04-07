McDonald's worker in Lebanon surprised with gift from customers, coworkers

LEBANON, Ind. – A McDonald’s worker in Lebanon was given the surprise of a lifetime when the community rallied together to solve her transportation problems.

Coworkers and regular visitors at the McDonald’s set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to buy Kelly Smoot a new scooter because her current one was in bad condition.

Smoot began working at the McDonald’s drive-thru nine years ago and customers say they always remember her kindness.

"She always has that friendly smile on her that you'll never forget,” said Meagan Long.

The fundraiser was live for only five hours before customers’ donations exceeded the goal of $2,000.

"What they've done is reach out and touch my life and change it for the better and it's deeply touched my heart,” said Smoot.

She said she hopes people continue to pay it forward.