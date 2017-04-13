MISSING: 10-year-old Indianapolis boy with seizure disorder and learning disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are searching for a 10-year-old Indianapolis boy who has learning disabilities and a seizure disorder after he disappeared from school on Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob Vebert was last seen at Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 on Linwood Avenue around 3:45 p.m. The teacher told police that she noticed Vebert was missing when she was lining the students up to get on the bus. The school immediately called the police.

Vebert is described as being approximately 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 95 pounds with close shaved dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with red lettering and a light blue polo shirt underneath, dark pants and glasses with tape at the nose.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say Vebert has a seizure disorder and learning disabilities and is past due for his medication.