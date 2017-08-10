Missing 15-year-old Madison County boy found safe

ELWOOD, Ind. -- A 15-year-old Madison County boy who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe. 

Hunter Leever was reported missing by his family after he went missing Wednesday evening. 

Madison County Emergency Management said Leever was located safe Thursday afternoon and returned to his family. 

