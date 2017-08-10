Missing 15-year-old Madison County boy found safe

Fair
LO: 58°
ELWOOD, Ind. -- A 15-year-old Madison County boy who was reported missing Thursday morning has been found safe.
Hunter Leever was reported missing by his family after he went missing Wednesday evening.
Madison County Emergency Management said Leever was located safe Thursday afternoon and returned to his family.
Air Force Two, carrying Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, hit a bird on its way out of Indianapolis Friday evening.
A boil water advisory for part of Plainfield, Indiana is now in its fourth day.
A man shot on Indianapolis' far-east side died at a hospital Saturday morning.
Even miles away while serving in Afghanistan, a Whiteland football coach continues to teach life lessons to his players.
Two children were injured in a crash that sent a semi into a house in Carroll County Friday evening.