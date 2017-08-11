Lack of drivers in Monroe County causing bus issues for students on first day of school

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – The same company that was at the center of Muncie bussing problems last week also had issues in Monroe County Thursday during students’ first day of school.

Parents said they were frustrated as the buses were late picking up students in the morning.

Administrators with Monroe County Schools said more than 24 bus drivers with Auxilio, the company responsible for 42 of the school system’s 124 routes, left their jobs shortly before the first day of school began.

The district was forced to bring in substitute drivers.

"The bus drivers seemed to not be comfortable with where to go,” said parent Kim Gill.

Transportation Director Nathan Oliver said he received a text message late Tuesday night about the lack of drivers.

"Tuesday night at 11 we were notified that they would only be able to fill 18 for whatever reason,” said Oliver.

Last week in Muncie parents said their children’s bus routes were wrong and students were late to class. The bussing issues caused the district to cancel classes for two days while they searched for solutions.

RTV6 reached out to Auxilio several times, but have not gotten a response.

