Montgomery County sheriff's office looking for missing man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man.

Kaden Cravens, 19, was last seen on Jan. 20, 2017. He was wearing a black knee-length pea coat, a striped red shirt and blue denim pants.

He is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes, with a small build.

If you have any information, or you know where Cravens is, call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 765-362-3740.