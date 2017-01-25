Montgomery County sheriff's office looking for missing man

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 41°
HI: 40°
LO: 30°
HI: 31°
LO: 26°
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man.
Kaden Cravens, 19, was last seen on Jan. 20, 2017. He was wearing a black knee-length pea coat, a striped red shirt and blue denim pants.
He is described as white with brown hair, blue eyes, with a small build.
If you have any information, or you know where Cravens is, call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 765-362-3740.
