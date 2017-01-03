More frequent, extensive background checks proposed for Indiana school employees

INDIANAPOLIS -- More frequent and extensive background checks could be in the works for teachers at staff at Indiana schools

Lawmakers are slated to discuss the idea when they return to the statehouse this week.

The bill's sponsor, Senator Jim Merritt, says it's necessary to ensure there are no predators in Indiana's schools.

Merritt says recent incidents across the state are evidence of the need to require more frequent expanded criminal history and child protection index checks for all current school employees every five years.

RELATED | Lawmakers propose school background checks for existing employees following Call 6 investigation

"It allows the schools to find out exactly who is in school, who is teaching. We're talking about employees. We're talking about teachers," said Merritt.

Sen. Merritt says there will likely be long-term discussion of the topic because there are many factors consider.

"What's at stake is our children's safety, making sure we react correctly and we get this done this session and the coming sessions because it is something that we all feel as though when we put our kids on the school bus that they're safe," said Merritt.

The cost is estimated at up to $307,000 per year for the state.

Another proposal that will go in front of lawmakers would require the Department of Child Services to inform a school if an employee or volunteer is part of a child abuse or neglect case outside of the school