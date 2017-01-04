More than 3,000 animals adopted from Humane Society of Indianapolis in 2016

Mostly clear
INDIANAPOLIS – The numbers are in and more than 3,000 dogs and cats found a home in 2016, according to the Humane Society of Indianapolis.
Officials at the animal shelter said 1,828 cats and 1,484 dogs were adopted over the past year, bringing the total number to 3,312.
Those who adopted from the Humane Society shared their love for their new furry friends on Facebook.
Click the photo below to see some of the animals adopted in 2016.
